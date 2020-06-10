Boil notice issued for some Rusk Rural Water customers

RUSK — A boil notice has been issued for some of the customers serviced by Rusk Rural Water.
Customers affected are located on Earl St, Ross Addition, Wilcox Addition, Hwy. 110, FM 768 and Cherokee County Roads: 1301, 1302, 1035, 1306, 1307, 1310, 1313, 1314,1329, 1330, 1503, 1504, 1506, 1507 and 1531.
Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, TCEQ has required the system to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption, the water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
For additional information, phone Rusk Rural Water (903) 638-6178.
