The Texas Department of Transportation has issued notice that F.M. 347/Bolton St. in Jacksonville will be closed Tuesday, March 15.
The closure is due to railroad track removal. Cherokee County maintenance crews will be assisting in the track removal.
Drivers are encouraged to use a detour as the road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from US 175 to US 79. TxDOT suggests drivers use US 175 to US 69 back to US 79.
The road is scheduled to be reopened Wednesday morning for normal use.
