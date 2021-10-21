Blood donors are urgently needed to save lives in October. Even individuals who are unable to donate can help save lives by sponsoring a blood drive at their house of worship, school or workplace.
It is easy to plan a blood drive: Email BookABloodDrive@carterbloodcare.org to get started. Drives can be planned as a tribute to a family member’s life or in memory of a loved one. Anyone can save lives in this way, even if they are personally unable to donate blood.
One pint of whole blood can save three lives. In a time when blood products are urgently needed, Carter BloodCare reminds the community that blood is essential and it can’t be manufactured. Volunteer donors are lifesavers for local patients.
To support this urgent need, Modine is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at 224 Talley Nichols Drive in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Liz Vernon at (903) 589-0009, extension 1221.
Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. People who have had COVID-19 vaccinations are still eligible to donate blood. Carter BloodCare continues to perform antibody testing on all successful blood donations for a limited time.
Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors are required to wear facial coverings at blood drives or donation centers, except when temperature is taken during screening, or when eating and drinking after the donation. Vaccinated donors are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks. Carter BloodCare will comply with required mask mandates, as applicable.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.
Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are powerful ways to encourage someone to give blood. Share your story at CarterBloodCare.org/tellusyourstory/ and inspire others to donate blood this fall.
About Carter BloodCare
Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.
