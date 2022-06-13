Draw the Line author Hunter Taylor will be in Jacksonville for a book signing hosted 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Historic Tomato Bowl Press Box.
Taylor’s book documents the rise of a small-town East Texas high school football team and the legendary coach who made it a state champion. Featuring Jeff Traylor, current head football coach for the University of Texas San Antonio, the book delves into his experience, and that of his long-time coaching staff, transforming the Gilmer buckeyes into a state championship team.
Taylor is a University of Mississippi professor and East Texas native who received his Doctorate of Education from Baylor University. It was his dissertation on six high school programs that were consistently championship level winners that became the book, Draw the Line.
“I already had a relationship with Jeff Traylor and Scott Surratt, so I included those two as the East Texas subjects, and then I added Tom Westerberg, from his Allen experience; Todd Dodge from Southlake Carroll; Chad Morris from Lake Travis and Gary Joseph from Katy,” Taylor said. “But I especially loved learning about everything Gilmer had done. It was just a case study that stood out.
“Since Jeff was so transparent, I got to learn about the people that were involved in order for them to have so much success, along with who they learned under during the staff’s time at Jacksonville and Marshall.”
Having coached in the region, even Traylor was surprised to learn of some of the associations, such as Matt Turner, Alan Metzel, Wayne Coleman and Danny Long.
One question he wanted to answer was, “Who do you keep that many good coaches with you over the course of 15 years when coaching is one of the most transient professions that exists?”
“I was just so fascinated how Jeff created something that yielded buy-in and consistency and continuity and community belief and belief from administration, and I wanted to tray and tell their story, which ultimately is a great story about the entire East Texas region,” Taylor said.
Taking a little over six years to complete, Draw the Line becomes available Tuesday, June 28.
Although the subject is football, Taylor views it as a case study on what happens with continuity and faithful service.
“I think as a society, we move and change jobs more than ever before, and we also abandon well-intentioned initiatives before they can really take off,” Taylor stated. “This story is about a group of friends who served together for almost 20 years in a small town, and they changed the way a place sees itself, ultimately changing the trajectory for tons of kids and families for the better.”
One review of Draw the Line comes from former NFL player and Jacksonville High School quarterback Josh McCown.
“Having played high school football in East Texas and even knowing the stories of the people involved, Hunter Taylor’s storytelling in Draw the Line made this a hard book for me to put down. Great read!” McCown said.
The book signing at the Tomato Bowl provides an opportunity for local residents to meet the author and reminisce with former coaches and players from Jacksonville, along with several coaches from Marshall and Gilmer, including Jeff Traylor. The event is sponsored by UT Health-Jacksonville, Austin Bank and Jacksonville ISD.
For more information about the author or to pre-order the book, visit huntertaylor.design/draw-the-line.
