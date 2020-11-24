The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks, once engraved, will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick.
Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at (903) 589-1353.
