The bridge replacement project on SH 135 recently announced by the Texas Department of Transportation, as beginning June 1, has been delayed.
TxDOT announced Thursday, June 2, the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridge replacement project has been placed under time suspension due to migrating birds nesting under the bridges that are currently in place.
In accordance with The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, work will be delayed until the birds have abandoned their nests. There is no time frame set as to when this project might be continued.
Once work is resumed, the roadway will be closed to through traffic which will be detoured onto F.M. 2064 for the duration of the project.
For more information regarding TxDOT and the MBTA, visit ftp.dot.state.tx.us/pub/txdot-info/env/toolkit/350-01-gui.pdf.
