Brook Hill cheerleaders earn Superior rating at state

BELTON — The Brook Hill cheerleaders journeyed to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton on Monday, where they took part in the TAPPS State Cheer competition.
The young ladies returned home with an array of team and individual awards.
Brook Hill earned a Superior rating with no deductions at the competition.
Three members of the squad received superlative accolades.
That group included Gracie Campbell (First Team All-State), Emerson Rose (Second Team All-State) and Avery Moss (Honorable Mention All State).
Tiffany Hubbard serves as the cheer coach at Brook Hill.
