TyJuan Cannon and Anna Hardee were crowned as homecoming king and queen at The Brook Hill School on Friday evening. The evening was capped off with the Guard thumping McKinney Christian Academy, 35-8.
Brook Hill crowns homecoming royalty
- From Staff Reports
