Brook Hill extends Spring Break, suspends extracurriculars until March 22

BULLARD — Spring Break for students and faculty of the Brook Hill School will be extended until March 23, according to information released by the school on Thursday.
The decision was made in order to limit the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) to the campus and community.
In addition, all extracurricular activities have been suspended through Sunday, March 22.
At this time there are no confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases among the Brook Hill community, but out of an abundance of caution, and to best discern the situation and next steps, school officials decided to implement the measures.
