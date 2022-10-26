The Brook Hill School has been recognized as a 2023 Best School in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas) by Niche for the fourth year in a row. Brook Hill has also been named in the Top 100 Christian High Schools in the entire USA again this year.
Niche is a company that connects schools in America with prospective students and families. Niche utilizes in-depth school profiles, over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools to help millions of students and families find and enroll in the right school for them.
This year, Niche ranked The Brook Hill School in the following categories:
• 1st, Best Private K-12 Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• 1st, Best Christian High Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• 1st, Best College Prep Private High Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• 1st, Best Private High Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• 1st, Most Diverse Private High Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• 4th, Best Boarding Schools in Texas
• 12th, Best Christian High Schools in Texas
• 30th, Best Private K-12 Schools in Texas
• 88th, Best Christian High Schools in America
Brook Hill earned these rankings by scoring highly in many different factors that aim to capture what it’s really like to attend the school in Bullard.
Brook Hill’s full profile and the full list of 2023 rankings, methodologies, and data sources can be viewed at niche.com.
