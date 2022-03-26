The Brook Hill School announced Friday a capital campaign, Boldly Brook Hill, aimed at raising $22.5 million to complete the original vision of founder Steve Dement. At the time of the public announcement, Brook Hill families and alumni families had contributed $19,623,165, or just over 87% of the goal.
Dement participated in the announcement ceremony by recounting how Brook Hill came into existence out of a small group Bible study and noted how it had grown since its beginnings.
“When Brook Hill opened its doors 25 years ago this September, with only 31 students, I knew that God had amazing plans for this school if we would only be faithful to what God was calling us to do,” he said.
Brook Hill has grown from the 31 original students to an enrollment of 760 students from over 30 countries.
The final facility of the original design will be a fine arts and chapel building, which will be constructed on the expanse between the American Freedom Museum and Ornelas Hall, completing the fourth side of the quadrangle.
The impetus for completing the original concept of the school was partly due to the upcoming 25th anniversary, but mostly out of community desire, according to Head of School Rod Fletcher.
The silent, or private campaign, which has raised a majority of the necessary funds, began approximately 10 months ago, according to Fletcher.
“This capital campaign would not be possible were it not for two of our families who have been working tirelessly over the past many months to lay the groundwork for this effort,” Dement said. “So, I want to publicly acknowledge, and if you’ll join me in thanking, Drew and Ashley Durrett and David and Katy Kummerfeld, our campaign co-chairs.”
Drew Durrett shared the three main priorities of the campaign; a fine arts center and chapel, campus-wide enhancements and growing the endowment.
The fine arts center and chapel will house specialized classrooms for vocal, instrumental, dramatic and visual arts. It will also include a 700-seat auditorium, where chapel services will be conducted.
A variety of campus improvements which focus on academics, athletics and campus safety are included in this project. These are a comprehensive learning enrichment and dyslexia center for grades six through 12, renovation of the Lower School library, a new Lower School playground, upgrades to residential life facilities and upper school science labs, eight tennis courts and a guard house at the campus entry. The additional projects were identified through a third-party consultant who conducted a survey and met with parents to determine desires and needs, according to Travis Albea, Director of Marketing & Communications.
Administrators intend to break ground on the new facility June 1. The various projects are expected to be completed over the next 12 to 18 months.
For more information about the campaign and how to get involved, contact Brook Hill’s Director of Advancement, Laurie Humphries, at lhumphries@brookhill.org or 903-894-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.