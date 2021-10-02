Brook Hill is announced the school was recognized as a 2022 Best School in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas) by Niche for the third year in a row. Additionally, Brook Hill has also been named in the Top 100 Christian High Schools in the entire USA.
This year, Brook Hill ranked in the following categories:
• #1 Best Private K-12 Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• #1 Best Christian High Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• #1 Best College Prep Private High Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• #1 Best Private High Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• #1 Most Diverse Private High Schools in Smith County (Tyler, Texas | East Texas)
• #5 Best Boarding Schools in Texas
• #13 Best Christian High Schools in Texas
• #100 Best Christian High Schools in America
The ranking was earned by scoring highly in many different factors that aim to capture the reality of attending Brook Hill.
Brook Hill’s profile and the full list of 2022 rankings, methodologies, and data sources can be viewed at niche.com.
The Brook Hill School thanks the community for working hard every day to make it worthy of the honor.
