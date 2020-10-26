Brook Hill received recognition from Niche as a 2021 Best School School. Rankings for the private Christian K-12 school included:
- 1st, Best Private K-12 School in Smith County;
- 1st, Best Christian High School in Smith County;
- 1st, Best College Prep Private High School in Smith County;
- 1st, Best Private High School in Smith County;
- 1st, Most Diverse Private High School in Smith County; and
- 16th, Best Christian High School in Texas.
Brook Hill’s profile, a full list of 2021 rankings, methodologies and data sources can be found online at niche.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.