We all can get lost in the whirlwind that is life sometimes – that's why it is important to remember that there are those who are struggling day to day to make ends meet.
Fortunately, the Brookshire Brothers grocery store chain has made it relatively easy and affordable to help Cherokee County families lend a helping hand to their neighbors in need through its ongoing program, the Brown Bag of Hope.
“The Brown Bags of Hope program is a company-wide, year-round initiative to help fight hunger in our communities,” Brookshire Brothers Inc.'s Public Relations & Corporate Responsibility Manager Melissa Crager said. “For just $10, our customers can purchase a Brown Bag that is filled with enough shelf-stable products to feed a family of four.
“It is such a wonderful and easy way to give back, and it makes such a big difference in the lives of those most in need.”
According to the grocery chain's website, the program came about after company officials asked, 'what can I do to help?'
“When originally faced with that question, Brookshire Brothers turned to Lufkin ISD counselors to understand some of the needs in the community that weren't being met,” the website states. “By leveraging community programs the company already had in place, Brookshire Brothers created the companywide initiative Brown Bag of Hope.”
Bags purchased at the Brookshire Bros. stores in Cherokee County are distributed to local schools and other civic organizations within their respective communities via two local organizations that operate food banks – HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment) Inc., in Jacksonville and the Rusk Cares-Good Samaritan in Rusk.
“We are so grateful to Brookshire Brothers – and all our businesses and individuals – for their wonderful and continuous support of this area,” Good Samaritan President La Retta Britton said. “We absolutely couldn't as much as we're able to do for our community without their contributions.”
Brown Bags currently available for purchase include:
• the Multi-Meal Bag, which contains two cans of tuna; one can each of chicken and petite tomatoes; one box of Cheesy Tuna Partner; a bag each of rice and pinto beans; a box of Saltine crackers; and a jar of peanut butter;
• the Basics Bag, which includes one can each of sweet peas, corn and green beans; two packs of cornbread mix; one can each of fruit cocktail, chicken noodle soup and tomato soup, a box of Saltine crackers and a jar of peanut butter;
• the Spaghetti Bag, which features two boxes of mac and cheese; two cans each of French cut green beans and corn; one can each of Parmesan cheese and carrots; a box of spaghetti pasta and two jars of spaghetti sauce;
• the School Supply Bag, which comes with two 150-count packs of notebook paper; two 70-page one subject notebooks; a pair of #M student scissors; one pack each of Elmer's AP glue sticks, Dixon number 2 pencils and BIC classic black Stic pens; and a box of tissues; and
• the Toiletry Bag, which provides a toothbrush, Aim toothpaste, a pack of disposable razors; deodorant, bar soap, dental floss, hand soap, mouthwash and a box of tissues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.