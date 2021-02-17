Brookshire Brothers and its more than 6,000 employee-owners have a legacy of giving that spans nearly a century. For more than a decade, the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation has furthered that mission by providing sizable grants to nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves across Texas and western Louisiana.
Despite COVID-19 related challenges, grants were given to 33 non-profit organizations across the state of Texas, including in Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Zavalla, Jasper, Newton, Dublin, Vidor, Burkeville, Brenham, Bryan and Houston, as well as three educational foundations in Lufkin, Carthage and Vidor.
“Undoubtedly, this year has been a struggle, especially for nonprofit organizations. The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation was greatly affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as we were forced to cancel both of our annual charity golf tournaments – our primary fundraiser each year,” said Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation Board Chairman Sally Alvis. “However, due to the support and benevolent donations from many of our vendor partners, we are pleased to distribute more than $75,000 in grants this year.”
HOPE, Helping Others Pursue Enrichment, was one of the nonprofit organizations who received a grant this year. HOPE serves as a clearinghouse for churches and agencies in Cherokee County. It not only answers the unmet needs of the economically disadvantaged, but also eliminates duplication.
“We are honored to provide these grants to further the good work these organizations do in their communities,” Alvis said. “We are humbled by their passion to serve, which is never more apparent than in these unprecedented times.”
The Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that was established to fund specific projects that align with Brookshire Brothers’ core values. The foundation has given more than a million dollars to a variety of nonprofit organizations over the past decade, thanks to the generous support of Brookshire Brothers’ vendor partners who participate in two charitable golf tournaments each year.
