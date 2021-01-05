Brookshire Brothers pharmacies across rural Texas received allotments of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and began the massive undertaking of distributing it to those most at risk.
Director of Clinical Pharmacy Programs Laura Edmundson said Brookshire Brothers pharmacies are following the state’s priority grouping system by vaccinating the healthcare worker populations and residents of long-term care facilities before moving to people over the age of 65 and adults with chronic medical conditions.
“Our pharmacists are diligently working to handle the enormous demands from people wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” Edmundson said. “We are currently seeking out members of the healthcare worker population and have begun scheduling appointments for those who are at the highest risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The transition between the groups will likely vary between Brookshire Brothers locations, depending on the demand and need within each community.”
Those who currently qualify to receive the vaccine must make an appointment with their local pharmacy. Edmundson emphasized the vaccine is not available to the general public at this time.
“We ask for your patience as we provide this valuable service to our communities,” she said. “We also ask the general public to limit their calls concerning the vaccine so our staff can focus on serving customers and vaccinating the top priority groups.”
Anyone seeking additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine, how it is being distributed and when it will be available to the general public can visit BrookshireBrothers.com/COVID-19.
“We are thrilled to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the communities we serve,” Edmundson said. “We recognize there are many long days and weeks ahead of us; however, we have the utmost confidence in our pharmacists and their dedication to protecting the members of our communities.”
