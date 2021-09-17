Brookshire Brothers to celebrate 100th birthday on Sat., public invited

LUFKIN — Brookshire Brothers, Inc. will be celebrating its 100th anniversary on Sat., Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its stores located throughout eastern Texas, the Texas Hill Country and western Louisiana.
The public is cordially invited to stop by and participate in the festivities.
Brookshire Brothers, is owned by its more than 6000 employees, who wholeheartedly believe in being good people who sell good food and do good deeds within the various communities that they serve.
The chain started off with one store, located in downtown Lufkin, and now is made up of 116 grocery and convenience stores, 72 pharmacies, 87 fueling centers, a handful of coffee shops and two event venues.
Brothers Austin and Tom Brookshire pooled their resources in an attempt to create their own grocery store back in 1921, after serving in the Great War, according to a media release from the company.
“They had a small counter, and it only had one cash register,” Eugene Brookshire, son of Austin Brookshire, said. “People living out of town would come in and buy big quantities of everything.”
In 1991 Brookshire Brothers began selling gasoline, and the following year they opened their first pharmacy.
In 1999, Brookshire Brothers finalized its status in the Employee Stock Ownership plan, which gave every employee the chance to own a piece of the company. Seven years later, Brookshire Brothers became 100% employee owned and still proudly carries that designation today.
