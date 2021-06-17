Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co. and the city of Jacksonville will gather for an official groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the new Super 1 Foods store coming to Jacksonville. The event will be hosted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the future site located at 921 S. Jackson Street. Construction is planned to start later this month and the store is expected to be completed in early 2022.
The community is invited to attend the event and take photos with the company’s 13-foot tall motorized “Big Grocery Cart.” To give back to the community, BGC’s Community Kitchen and team of employee-partners will provide free breakfast.
Face coverings or masks are encouraged. BGC’s top priority is the safety of employee-partners and customers. In commitment to safety, the BGC team will uphold strict COVID-19 protocols on site and while welcoming our guests at the future store location.
Brookshire Grocery Co. is a regional family-owned business that operates more than 180 stores in three states – Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas – with three distribution centers. The company proudly employs more than 15,000 individuals and was recognized as a Great Place to Work in 2020. Known for friendly service, clean stores and strong community support, BGC has been in operation since 1928.
