Joe Peacock found an old-fashioned hobby using modern technology and applies the skills he’s learned to benefit others.
About two-and-a-half years ago, Peacock was searching the internet for a hobby, when he came across a picture of a broom. Figuring he was capable of creating brooms himself, Peacock says he “did the standard YouTube searches” and that’s how he began constructing hand-tied brooms.
“What I did, was try to figure out something to do that I could give to my kids and grandkids,” he said. Then it dawned on me that my wife is executive director of the East Texas Crisis Center. They have a program. When the kids come in with their moms, they give every one of them a Bible.”
Peacock uses the proceeds from the sale of his brooms for the Bibles to be given to children at the Crisis Center.
“It benefits somebody else and I get the pleasure of making [brooms],” he said.
Peacock believes supplying the Bibles is even more important than the personal joy his hobby provides.
After a year of creating hand-tied brooms, Peacock decided to add sweeping brooms to his inventory.
“I decided I’m going to make sweeping brooms and you can’t do that by hand. You’ve got to have machinery,” he said. “That’s when I got with Wayne. He’s been making brooms by hand on these same machines for 53 years. He’s one of the kind of guys that wants to share. He doesn’t want it to die out.”
Wayne Thompson, who lives in Alabama, also makes hand-crafted brooms and sold the necessary machinery to Peacock so that he, too, could create the sweeping brooms he wanted.
The broom winder and broom press Peacock purchased are both from the 1870s.
“Wayne stayed down here for two-and-a-half days teaching me how to do it and when he left I didn’t remember a thing he said,” Peacock said. “When somebody’s teaching you something like that, you think you know what they’re saying. When they leave, you’ve always got questions.”
The solution was to create a video of Thompson creating a broom using the machines, giving Peacock visual reference material.
With the skill he’s acquired, Peacock produces about 10 brooms a week, using down time from his online business, MetalClaySupply.com.
Crafted from broomcorn, the fibers known as hurl can be dyed a variety of colors. Peacock purchases a number of colors for customers to customize their brooms. He requests folks come in and choose their colors, if not purchasing a natural colored broom, in order to make certain it is the exact shade desired.
Including preparation, it takes Peacock approximately an hour to fashion each sweeping broom.
He has even designed his own logo, which he burns into the end of each broom handle, so customers know they are receiving a true hand-crafted Joe Peacock broom.
Prices for the one-of-a-kind, custom-colored, hand-crafted brooms run from $12.50 to $35 each.
Peacock still hopes to pass along the skill and the machinery for creating hand-crafted brooms to a grandchild, though he says none have yet expressed an interest in learning.
Located at 225 Cash Street in Jacksonville, Peacock’s hours of operation are 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
To make an appointment for after hours or on Saturday, call (903) 721-2497.
