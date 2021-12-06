Brothers Lawn Service joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce which celebrated the event with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Dec. 1. Brothers Lawn Services provide for commercial and residential needs. The company can be reached by calling 903-284-7331.
A graveside service for Molly Smith, of Mixon, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Mixon Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mrs. Smith passed away on November 20, 2021 in Pasadena. She…
