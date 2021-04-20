BRRR!: A frigid evening is forecast for the area

The calendar may say its spring, but “Old Man Winter” is expected to deliver a dose of unseasonable cold weather overnight.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. is predicting that a cold front will make its way through the area tonight, which will cause overnight temperatures to fall into the 30s in most parts of Northeast Texas (including Cherokee County), Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas.
The northern portion of this area could bottom out at near freezing temperatures by sunrise on Wednesday.
A frost is expected in area along and north of Interstate 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.