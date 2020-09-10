Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band to drop new album late next month

A major announcement in the music world was made early Thursday morning when Bruce Springsteen revealed on Twitter that he will and his ER Street band mates will be releasing a new studio album on Oct. 23.
The new work, Letter to You, was recorded in a studio located at Springsteen's New Jersey home. The 12-track album is set to feature the traditional Springsteen hard-rocking sound.
“I love the emotional nature of Letter To You,” Springsteen said in a news release. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”
Letter to You includes nine recently written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three of his legendary, but previously unreleased, compositions from the 1970s. Produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen, Letter To You is Bruce’s first time performing with the E Street Band since The River 2016 tour.
Springsteen, who will turn 71 later this month, has sold 150 million albums world wide, including 64 million in the United States.
