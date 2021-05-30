The city of Jacksonville announced Wednesday the Buckner Pool at the Summer A. Norman Aquatic Center will reopen for the summer season Monday, May 31st. This will be the only Monday the pool will be open during the summer season. Normal hours of operation are 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pool will remain open until September 6th (Labor Day).
There is no entry fee for admittance into the pool. The pool is open to the public and one does not have to live in Jacksonville to swim.
No children under the age of 16 are allowed without a supervising adult present.
A maximum of 35 swimmers will be admitted at a time. The pool closes every 45 minutes to clean and do safety checks. This also allows time to let the next group of swimmers inside.
The City implemented this rotation procedure last summer and received positive feedback from the community.
The Summer A. Norman Aquatic Center – Buckner Park Pool is located at 119 Newburn Street in Jacksonville.
For questions regarding the pool hours or rules, contact the city of Jacksonville Public & Community Services Department at (903) 589-3510.
