Building collapses in downtown Rusk

A building in downtown Rusk collapsed on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 7, showering bricks into the parking lot of the next door business, J&P Kwik Stop at 157 W. 6th Street.
“I heard a boom and it fell,” J&P Kwik Stop manager Katie Nielsen said. “There was a big yellow cloud of dust and then we saw the bricks fall.”
Firefighters arrived on scene about 3 p.m., according to firefighter Terry Phillips.
“We basically secured the scene so nobody got around it until they were able to get the front off the building,” Phillips said. “That was the most dangerous part because it was leaning towards the road.
“After it fell, TXDOT was able to push the front of the building back out of the road. TXDOT came down and brought a front end loader. When the front of the building fell off, it actually landed in the street so they were able to push it out of the street back up onto the sidewalk,” Phillips said.
Ralph Johnston, whohas owned the property for about 30 years, was on-site Thursday morning overseeing the demolition and cleanup of his property. He stated the building was being used for storage and estimates the loss of property at “$20,000-$30,000, if not more.”
Items lost along with the building included a 1940-model stove for a restaurant, two additional stoves, six air conditioning units as well as “probably five or six thousand dollars worth of clothing.”
“We had a clothing store here at one time,” Johnston said.
When asked what he planned to do with the property once the rubble was removed, he said “my wife wants to put a restaurant here.”
The Rusk Fire Department determined the collapse was likely caused due to age and not being occupied for some time.
No injuries or damages to other property was reported.
