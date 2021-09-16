Bulk pickup for Ballard residents is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14. This service provides an easy and convenient way to dispose of items too large for disposal in a regular trash can.
Items for bulk pickup must be set out after 6 p.m. the day before and must be ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on the scheduled date of pickup.
Acceptable items include washers, dryers, dishwashers, bundled branches less than 35 pounds, furniture and mattresses.
Items that will not be accepted include appliances with Freon, tires, batteries, pain, televisions and air conditioners.
The city of Bullard suggests residents consider donating bulky items that remain functional to the Salvation Army, Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity or other local donation center.
For complete details regarding the bulk pickup service, visit bulllardtexas.net and choose the Garbage Services link under the Community tab.
For questions, contact Republic Services at 903-586-1449.
