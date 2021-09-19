The Bullard city council adopted both the proposed 2021-2022 budget and tax rate on Sept. 14. The tax rate for the city was set at $0.595599.
The council also discussed and approved increased financial support of the Bullard Community Library for fiscal year 2021-2022. Previously donating $1,000 per month, the city will now provide $1,200 monthly. The city will also pay the monthly minimum for water, sewer and garbage at the library.
An ordinance amending the 2020-2021 budget was approved, allowing for the transfer of funds from accounts for which expenditures will not be needed to those where additional expenditures will be necessary.
The city’s tax abatement policy, previously adopted Aug. 13, 2019, was renewed for an effective period beginning Aug. 13, 2021 and ending Aug. 12, 2023. No changes were made to existing policy.
An interlocal agreement with Smith County for animal shelter and impound services, which was authorized at a previous meeting, was revisited and once again approved. The second approval was necessary due to a new ordinance approved by Smith County and cited in the agreement, which was not in the agreement previously adopted by council.
Also approved were the amended plat of LePapillon Subdivision, Unit 1; the final plat of LePapillon Subdivision, Unit 2; and minutes of previous meetings.
Council authorized items related to the 2021 Corkscrew Wine Run scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, including closure of Phillips Street from Main to Emma and from Main to Cain during the festival, any additional street closures for runners to be coordinated with the police department, the sale of alcohol for on-premise consumption and use of a portion of the green belt area at the southwest corner of Main and South Houston Street to be fenced for such use.
Details for the city’s National Night Out and Coptoberfest events are being finalized. National Night Out is set for Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Bullard Kid’s Park. Coptoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30.
