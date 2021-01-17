The Bullard city council approved a trade of surplus property with the city of Troup during the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12. Bullard will receive a Flo Trends System dewatering box and a cash amount of $1,500 in exchange for a 2008 Ford F250.
The council authorized street closures around downtown for the Spring Fling scheduled for Saturday, April 17, with an alternate date of April 24. The temporary closure will affect North Phillips Steret between Main Street and Emma between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the scheduled date.
The Spring Fling is a festival sponsored by local businesses in which numerous booths operate outdoors offering mostly home-based business items. Money collected for booth rental is donated to a non-profit organization.
Due to COVID-19, those attending the Spring Fling are requested to wear masks and adhere to social distancing practices where practical. Organizers of the event will be spacing vendor booths.
An interlocal agreement with Smith County to conduct the city council general election May 1, 2021, was approved.
Council adopted the Bullard Economic Development Corporation budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Council members received a report from Steven Tramble of Capco Engineering regarding the Main Street project. The project consists of curbs and gutter improvement along Main Street from Dr. M. Roper Parkway/Hwy 69 westward to Henderson Street.
Regular monthly reports were also received by council members.
During discussion, it was noted that Police Chief Gary Don Lewis had submitted a letter of retirement. Lewis has served the city of Bullard for 35 years.
“During my tenure, I have enjoyed every moment of providing assistance and services to the citizens of Bullard, Texas. I cannot express enough to you the love and respect I have for this city’s citizens,” read the letter in part.
“I am most proud of the men and women who have served with and under me during my 35 years as Police Chief in Bullard,” Lewis wrote.
He concluded his letter with, “I am honored and appreciative to have had the great opportunity to have served the citizens of Bullard, Texas, for 35 years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.