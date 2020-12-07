Bullard band to compete at UIL State Military Class Championships

The Bullard High School band will be competing against 10 other schools in the Class 4A division of the UIL State Military Class marching Bands Championships on Wednesday.
The championships will be held at Pine Tree Pirate Stadium in Longview.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Three and under admitted free.
The competition will also be streamed live by KGAS. There is no charge for the streaming service.
The Class 4A schools will compete beginning at 2 p.m.
Other schools set to go up against Bullard are Brownsboro, Carthage, Center, Gilmer, Hardin-Jefferson, Henderson, Lindale, Spring Hill, Van and Vidor.
At 11 a.m. the Class 2A/1A competition will commence.
Schools entered in that division include Beckville, Gladewater, Union Grove, Price-Carlisle, Shelbyville and Timpson.
This is the first year that the UIL has sponsored state championships designed for military style bands.
