The Bullard city council canceled the May 7 municipal election during the Tuesday, March 8 meeting. Three council persons, Shirley Coe, Glen Cowart and Terry Mebane, were the only candidates to file for the positions that would have been placed on the ballot. These individuals were each elected for a two year term to expire May 2024.
Authorization was granted for use of the green space on the east side of Phillips Street between Main and Tyler Streets for a Military Surplus Swap Meet to be held Saturday, April 9.
The council adopted an amendment to the personnel policy and procedures manual which mandated the wearing of seat belts by all employees or any other individual who may ride in city vehicles.
The council heard from Jason Campbell, of Campbell Custom Homes; Trey Hunt, of Hunt Custom Homes; and Realtor Matthew McKeethan regarding single family residential lot sizes. Increased lot sizes were approved a few months ago, according to city secretary Doris Crockett, including a change from 7,500 square feet to 9,000 square feet for R1A zoning, and an expansion from 9,000 to 12,000 square feet for R1B zoning. Each of the speakers opposed the new lot sizes and requested the council reconsider the decision. This was an informational item and no action was taken.
The discussed how the American Rescue Plan Act funds might be spent, with all suggestions relating to the water and sewer infrastructure in the city. Utilities Director David Wells recommended several water and sewer infrastructure projects where funds could be directed. These included water main repairs and upgrade, sewer main repairs, the lift station and emergency generators for the water well and water tower. There was no input from residents. No action was taken by the council, although a decision is expected at the April meeting.
Other items approved by council included:
• An interlocal agreement with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for a Special Response Team;
• The police department’s annual racial profiling report for 2021; and
• The minutes from the Feb. 8 meeting.
A special meeting of the council has been called for 6 p.m. March 22 in order to receive the audit for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021.
