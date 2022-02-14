The Bullard city council approved the appointment of Carl Lee to replace Glen Cowart on the Planning and zoning Commission. Cowart was appointed to the city council in December to replace Bryan Willis who had moved outside the city limits.
Dustin Wilkinson’s appointment to a two-year term on the Bullard Economic Development Corporation was also approved.
The council called for a General Election on May 7 for three city council positions. All members are elected on an at-large basis and those who terms are expiring are Shirley Coe, Terry Mebane and Glen Cowart.
A one change request was authorized for a property within the MTM Townhomes Addition Preliminary Plat, consisting of of 3.928 undeveloped acres. The approved chane is from Townhouse Residential District to Light Industrial. The subject property was originally zoned as M-1, Light Industrial and borders an M-1 zone.
Council also approved the 2021-2022 budget of the Bullard Economic Development Corporation, an amendment to the Code of Ordinances allowing for a $35 inspection fee and the minutes of the previous council meeting.
The Bullard city council regularly meets at 6 p.m on the second Tuesday of each month at city hall.
