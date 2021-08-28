The Bullard city council, in a special called session Aug. 24, approved a height variance regarding sign regulations for Sonic. The variance was allowed due to the restricted visibility resulting from the road terrain.
“We didn’t have any type of restrictions on sign heights and billboard installation and all those sorts of things. Shirley [Coe] and I were on the council when we got some input on that and we made some good decisions, we felt at the time, to restrict our sign height to monument signage,” Mayor Pam Frederick said. “It was kind of the way that new, growing cities were going. However, that was before the overpass. So now we’ve got to consider the businesses that are on either side of the overpass.
“It’s actually the Sonic people that brought it to our attention. If you’re going 60 now, not 70, but 60 over the overpass in the left-hand lane, by the time you figure out Sonic is over there on the right, you’re either going to miss it or you’re going to cut across some traffic and create a dangerous situation, “Frederick said.
She noted a proposal for an adjustment to the sign ordinance would be presented in the near future.
“This will be our 36th location,” said Steve McCans of the McCans Sonic Group.
“Bullard was closed and we drove past here many times thinking, ‘God, that’s a waste of a facility’,” he said. “We got to looking at it and we thought we could still make it work.
“I just think it would be a lot safer for everybody involved,” McCans said of a more visible sign. “Of all our locations, I’ve never had to speak to a city council. I have signs that are seven feet tall. I have one that is 45 feet tall in Electra, Texas, which is on 287 Hwy,” he said. “I do want to thank you guys for taking the time and looking into the variance for us.”
William Humston, operations manager, stated after the vote that they were grateful to the council for being willing to work with them and they were looking forward to giving back to the community.
Sonic, which reopened Aug. 20, is located at 290 S. Dr. M. Roper Pkwy. Not only are the drive-in and drive-through open, the volleyball court and playground are also available for use.
A public hearing regarding the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was opened, but no one addressed the council either in favor or against any portion of the proposed budget. Council opted to postpone adoption of the 2021-2022 budget until the next regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Out of the three bids received, Southside Bank was awarded a three-year contract for the city’s banking services, beginning Oct. 1, 2021. A clause in the contract provides an option to extend the contract for an additional two-year term. Councilwoman Coe abstained from voting on this agenda item due to a conflict of interest.
The council authorized the mayor to negotiate an amended contract with the city manager related to his auto allowance when finalizing the contract.
The item regarding a line of credit for the financing of the purchase of six vehicles through an interlocal agreement with the city of Jacksonville was dropped from the agenda.
“What we have found is that it is unusual for cities of our size to have a line of credit versus a loan,” Frederick said. “Basically, we’re still a general law city because we haven’t reached a 5,000 population. When we reach 5,000 we can become a home rule city and in our charter we can specifically say we want to be eligible for lines of credit.
“While it’s not illegal, it is doable, it feels just a little gray and we don’t like to operate in gray, ever. We want to stay black or white. So, what I’m asking the council is to drop this agenda item. We will bring it back up when we’re ready with asking you to authorize us to do a loan instead for those vehicles.
Councilman Lane McDaniel was not present for the Aug. 24 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.