The Bullard city council meetings, which had been closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, have reopened to the public with limited capacity.
Having moved to a live-stream format, the city will continue to live-stream the meetings even though they have reopened to the public. To view the meeting online, click on the link provided at https://www.bullardtexas.net/230/City-Council.
The city council meetings, conducted on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m., are held at City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street.
The following procedures will be followed until further notice by the city.
• A maximum capacity of 20 people will be allowed, excluding city staff and council members
• Seating will be marked to follow social distancing rules and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.
• Hand sanitizer and masks will be made available to all attendees as they enter City Hall
The next city council meeting is scheduled for tonight.
For more information, call (903) 894-7223, extension 109.
