BULLARD – City leaders recently took action on separate, but related, items, impacting a future sewer plant project by securing financial advisor and bond counsel services.
The Bullard City Council voted April 14 to award a contract to Specialized Public Finance Inc., which previously had provided financial advising services to the city on another project, and to McCall Parkhurst & Horton for bond counsel services, the contracts effective immediately, said City Secretary Doris Crockett.
In March, council members inked an agreement with Capco Engineering for future construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and sewer mains.
During the meeting, the council – all present except for Shirley Coe – appointed Lane McDaniel to fill an unexpired term created when Councilman Ralph Britt moved outside Bullard city limits. The term expires in May 2021.
In other action, the council named Sgt. Jeremy Farmer as the local rabies control authority and approved three sets of meeting minutes for those held March 10, March 24 and April 2. The April meeting was approved with one correction, Crockett said.
