BULLARD – City council members will consider a tax increase during a 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, as well as set public hearings for Aug. 25 on the proposed budget and the tax rate that will fund it.
The meeting will be held at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips St., according to a meeting agenda.
The council also will conduct a public hearing on a request by Bullard Church of Christ to change zoning from R-1A (single-family residential district) to C-2 General Commercial District, Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, city of Bullard Subdivision and Lots 1 and 2, Block 8, Green Valley Subdivision, on East Main Street. The site is located at the southwest corner of East Main Street and Loveless Street.
Other agenda items council members will consider and discuss include:
• Entering an agreement with Specialized Public Finance, Inc., to serve as the city's financial advisor related to the issue of Tax Note Series 2020;
• Authorizing the design and bid documents for water and sewer utility relocations for TxDOT's FM 2493 widening project, as well as the subsequent advertising for bids;
• Acceptance of infrastructure improvements for Three Doves Subdivision, Phase 2, as recommended by City Engineer Capps that improvements were completed and in accordance with City standards;
• Acting on Smith County 911 Communications District proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year;
• Acting on the Cherokee County Appraisal District audit for 2019; and
• Approving various staff reports and minute from a July 20 regular meeting and an Aug. 3 called meeting/budget work session.
While no executive session is slated, according to the meeting agenda, the council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of the meeting to discuss matters listed, as allowed by the Texas Government Code.
Due to the current coronavirus COVID-19 public health emergency, the City of Bullard is taking extraordinary steps to protect public health, safety and welfare. A teleconference meeting of the Bullard City Council is being conducted. Please refer to the city's website, www.BullardTexas.Net for instructions to join Tuesday's meeting.
