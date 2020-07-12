BULLARD – City leaders will discuss purchase or condemnation of property for a new wastewater treatment plant during an executive session held as part of a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday, July 14, at Bullard City Hall. Action, if any, will be taken when the council reconvenes into open session, as per state government code.
According to a meeting agenda, council members also will:
• Consider approval of a partial replat of Heritage Springs commercial subdivision, Phase 1, and approval of developer agreement with AW Hines, including delay of certain improvements in said subdivision;
• Consider approval of Smith County Appraisal District budget for 2021;
• Consider approval of Cherokee County Appraisal District budget for 2019;
• Consider approval of an amendment No. 22 CDBG engineering agreement with KSA Engineers Inc, for Bluebonnet Point Wellness, TCF No. 7218052, for increased cost of construction materials testing and related cost;
• Consider approval of various staff reports; and
• Consider approval of minutes from a June 9 regular meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.