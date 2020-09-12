WICHITA FALLS – Joshua C. Hyde and Michael Thomas Skinner were among the 237 students who graduated from Wichita Falls' Midwestern State University in August, both with honors.
Hyde graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences, while Skinner graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from MSU. Both men are from Bullard.
According to school officials, honor requirements are a grade point average of 3.9-4.0 for summa cum laude, 3.7-3.89 for magna cum laude, and 3.5-3.69 for cum laude.
