Bullard: Frederick concedes Smith County commissioner’s race

Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick announced Tuesday that she has conceded the Smith County Precinct 1 Commissioner race to Neal Franklin in lieu of a May runoff.
“After a great deal of thought, I am choosing to concede as opposed to participating in the run-off,” she said. “This decision is the result of praying, discussing with my family and other supporters, and a great deal of introspection. Continuing the campaign would require my opponent and me to spend more donated money, asking supporters to contribute more than they have already generously given.”
Her name will formally be removed from the ballot, in effect canceling the runoff and resulting in Franklin as winner of the March 3 Republican
primary.
He received 46.17 percent of the vote, while Frederick received 28.12 percent. Candidate Paul Perryman received 25.71 percent. A winner is declared when one candidate receives 51 percent or more of votes in an election, otherwise a run-off is declared.
Frederick noted that “all candidates in this race were respectful, and we can all hold our heads high as this campaign comes to a close,” adding that she pledged her full support to Commissioner-elect Franklin.
She will continue to serve as the mayor of Bullard, which straddles Cherokee and Smith counties.
“I am looking forward to what the future holds for me beyond this experience, as Smith County continues to flourish. May God continue to bless the people of Smith County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.