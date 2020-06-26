BULLARD – East Texas native Curtis Grimes, of Gilmer, will perform in concert at this year's Blast Over Bullard Saturday evening.
Held in downtown Bullard, this year's Independence Day celebration will feature only a 7 p.m. Kid's Bike Brigade, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m., in keeping with state guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic, according to city officials, who are advising attendees to wear face masks an practice social distancing.
A traditional fireworks show remains on the itinerary, slated for 9 p.m.
Individuals who chose or are unable to attend the free event have the option of following it on Facebook, at the “City of Bullard, TX – Government.”
Updates for the event – such as postponement or delays due to weather – will be posted on the page, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.