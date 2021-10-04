Representatives from more than 60 colleges, trade schools and the military visited Bullard High School for its annual college fair. BHS students in all four grades visited booths, gathered informational materials and learned about various educational options after high school.
“We are excited to host our annual college fair again after not being able to do so last year due to the pandemic,” BHS Counselor Laura Hunter said. “We’ve had an excellent turnout this year with more than 60 programs represented here today.”
Hunter hopes the large variety of opportunities represented at the fair will help students realize what is available and accessible to them.
“I really hope the students see that there is so much out there,” she said. “They may already know about the bigger or more well-known schools in our area, but they don’t always know how much is actually out there and within their reach.”
Eleventh-grade student Asher Breedlove’s response is indicative of the student’s need for the fair.
“I think it is going really well. I am going around and meeting with a lot of new colleges I have never heard of before. I think it will give ma a lot more options,” Breedlove said.
Planning to attend law school one day, junior Drake Kress said he was most impressed with the Louisiana State University table.
“As of right now, LSU probably has the biggest law program of all the choices I spoke with today,” Kress said.
Bullard High School recently earned the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading non-profit providing school information to parents and families. The annual recognition honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.