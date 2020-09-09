Bullard human resources director dies tragically

Jennifer MacWhirter, City of Bullard Human Resources Director, died in what is being labeled as an accident early Wednesday morning.
MacWhirter, who according to a City of Bullard Facebook post, had worked in city administration since 2004. The post said that MacWhirter “always checked on others and was willing to help where needed.”
According to multiple law enforcement agencies, shortly after midnight Wednesday, an accident occurred in the 13000 block of Smith County Road 192 (Noonday Highway), that resulted in MacWhirter losing her life.
The investigative report revealed that MacWhirter was loading a pick-up with trash in the process of doing custodial work, and was accidentally pinned between two vehicles.
The location of the accident was near the intersection of Toll 49 and Highway 155 (Frankston Hwy.).
Andy Dunklin, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace was summonsed to the location and ordered an autopsy be performed.
