Bullard implements Stage 3 water conservation plan

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued a  Stage 3 water conservation plan due to emergency water well maintenance that is currently taking place.

Residents with even-numbered addresses are allowed to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday. Addresses with odd-numbers are premitted to water outdoors on Saturday and Wednesday. Outdoor water is only allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.

No outdoor watering is allowed on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Violations may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500.

For more information or questions, contact the utility director at (903) 894-7223, ext. 110.

