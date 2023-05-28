Bullard implements Stage 3 water conservation plan

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued a Stage 3 water conservation plan due to emergency water well maintenance that is currently taking place.
Residents with even-numbered addresses are allowed to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday. Addresses with odd-numbers are premitted to water outdoors on Saturday and Wednesday. Outdoor water is only allowed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 12 a.m.
No outdoor watering is allowed on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Violations may result in a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500.
For more information or questions, contact the utility director at (903) 894-7223, ext. 110.
