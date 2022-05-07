A statement from Dr. Jack Lee, Superintendent of the Bullard Independent School District, confirmed both bond issues were passed by voters.
“On behalf of the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees, students, faculty and staff, I would like to thank the community for supporting the bond program and the future of Bullard ISD,” Lee stated. “The bond program would not have been possible without a dedicated group of parents, staff, and community leaders that made up our Facility Advisory Committee. Thank you for your commitment to planning and preparing Bullard ISD for the future.”
Based on the Advisory Committee’s recommendations, the school board called for a bond election. Proposition A, at a cost of $82 million, consists of a new middle school to serve sixth through eighth grades, renovations to the existing middle school to create an intermediate campus, a new addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary and renovations to the high school kitchen and cafeteria.
Proposition B, at a cost of $21 million, consists of a new baseball, softball and tennis complex, along with a new multipurpose facility.
Lee, in his statement, expressed gratitude to the community members who helped spread the facts concerning the bond and to the Bullard ISD community for their consistent support for the schools.
“It is because of your support that our school district regularly celebrates success, and that success continues to drive families to want their children to attend Bullard ISD,” Lee stated. “This is only the beginning of much work ahead, and we look forward to partnering with the Bullard ISD community as we move forward.”
