BULLARD – In an open letter to Bullard ISD families, Superintendent Jack Lee has announced that the district’s Spring Break has been extended another week.
“Effective immediately, all district facilities will be closed and will not be available for use during the district-wide closure,” he said. However, the district will provide a free pick-up lunch for all students, with the meal available at the elementary campus between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Students will not be allowed inside facilities to eat, he added.
On Friday, Lee and other senior district administrators – along with school district representatives from Smith and Cherokee counties – “met with the North East Texas Public Health … following information from that meeting, Bullard ISD has made the decision to extend Spring Break an additional week.”
No classes will be held March 16-20. Students and staff “must remain at home,” while all school events during this period have been cancelled and will be rescheduled as permitted.
“We will release additional information on Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m., if a decision will be made for a longer school closure, following another scheduled meeting with North East Texas Public Health and Smith and Cherokee County school district representatives,” Lee said.
“I realize that this is a difficult time for many. As a school district, our priority will always be the safety and security of our students, staff and community as a whole. This is an unprecedented situation for all school districts throughout the state, and these decisions are not taken lightly,” he said. “Again, I ask for patience and understanding during this time.”
Updates will be posted to the district website, www.bullardisd.net, and its Facebook page, “Bullard ISD.”
