The Bullard ISD board of trustees adopted the 2021-2022 school budgets and set the district’s new tax rates at a special called meeting Aug. 30.
The board approved a 2021-2022 operating budget of $26,431,500 before adopting a total tax rate of $1.356 per $100 valuation. The tax rate, which is a reduction of $0.019 over last year, includes a maintenance and operation rate of $0.9520 and an interest and sinking rate of $0.4043.
“The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees has reduced the district tax rate by 31 cents since 2018,” Bullard Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “People are moving to Bullard because of our outstanding schools. As our community continues to grow and prosper, the local property assessments by the county appraisal districts increase. Thankfully, we have a School Board that does what is necessary to support a quality educational system while also keeping our taxpayers in mind.”
This is the fourth consecutive year that Bullard ISD has reduced the tax rates for property owners in the district. The consistent reduction in tax rates is due to an approximate 10% increase in property appraisals for the 2021 tax year. Residents in Cherokee County had appraisals that increased the value by an average of over 12%, and Smith County residents saw an increase of slightly below 9%.
Bullard ISD budget and tax information, including tax rate history, is available on the Bullard ISD Business Office web-page.
