Bullard Independent School District looks forward to welcoming students back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 18. To prepare for a healthy and safe year ahead, the district is releasing its 2021-2022 Return to School Plan for in-school learning.
“Our Bullard ISD faculty, staff, and administration take great pride in offering one of the best educations in the state,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “We will continue to set that standard despite the challenges of COVID-19.”
Bullard ISD’s Return to School plan continues to follow recommendations for school opening and operations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Education Agency and state and local health officials.
Last April, the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved lifting the district’s masking requirement to make masking optional for all students and staff. This year’s protocols keep masking optional yet recommended. Additionally, quarantining is only required when individuals are symptomatic.
“We will continue to work cooperatively with our local health officials to ensure the safest school environment for our students, staff, and the Bullard ISD community,” Lee said. “Through that partnership, we have established health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitation, as well as optional masking for students and staff. We will continue to evaluate the protocols based on the latest guidance and will make adjustments if necessary.”
The 2021-2022 Return to School Plan can be found online at bullardisd.net/Page/2335.
A 2021-2022 Return to School Plan Summary can be found at bullardisd.net/Page/2336.
