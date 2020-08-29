BOSTON – MCPHS University is pleased to announce that Bullard native Harim Kim has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Kim, who is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy, will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts, campus in 2024.
The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
The mission of MCPHS University is to prepare their graduates to advance health and serve communities worldwide through excellence, innovation and collaboration in teaching, practice, scholarship, and research.
Founded in 1823, MCPHS University is the oldest institution of higher education in the City of Boston. In addition to the original Boston campus, the University has branch campuses in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Manchester, New Hampshire.
The University currently offers more than 100 unique baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degree programs and certificates in a variety of health-related disciplines and professions on its three campuses and online.
