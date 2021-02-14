The Bullard city council adopted a resolution opposing Westwind of Bullard, a proposed low-income housing development.
The location for the proposed development was described as east of Dr. Roper Parkway, a stretch of US 69 running through Bullard, and somewhat north of CR 3801. The affordable housing development would have consisted of eight market value apartments and 72 low-income units.
The city received a notification of affordable rental housing application from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Multifamily Finance Division on Saturday, Feb. 6. The notice requested a response by March 1. With the regular council meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening, Feb. 9, letters were hand-delivered during the day Feb. 9 to residents in neighborhoods adjoining the proposed development property.
By the time of the council meeting, 120 emails had been received by the city in opposition to the housing development and only three in support.
The most common response was a concern about property values, according to mayor Pam Frederick. Also noted were issues regarding an influx of students to the school population and an increase in traffic in an area where high traffic already exists.
“I’ve always said that we’re proud to be fast growing. We’re proud to welcome new people, but we work really hard to protect our small town feel because that what Bullard is known for,” Frederick said. “High-density housing just doesn’t match with a small town. High-density housing puts as many families, as many people, in the smallest location they can and that just doesn’t fit with the way we want to grow as a community.
“This particular location is not close to any services that families might need such as the grocery store or post office or any of those things. It’s completely isolated, it’s across Hwy 69, from those services. If those families were dependent on public transportation, there is none offered out there. It just doesn’t seem like the location for a project like that.”
A petition was received from Katima and Oak Grove residents, those living on tracts of land adjoining the proposed development site, according to Frederick. However, there was not an adequate amount of time for the city to verify the 189 signatures on the petition prior to the council meeting. Therefore, the council could not consider the petition in their decision.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of equipment and the installation of a new pavilion at Bullard Kids Park, also accepting the $35,000 reimbursement from the Bullard Rotary Club for the expenditure.
Additional street closures were authorized for the Bullard Spring Fling and Family Fun Day April 17. The added closures included Phillips Street, from Main Street to Tyler Street, and Emma Street, from Phillips Steet to Houston/F.M. 2493. The previously approved road closure was for Phillips Street, between Main Street and Emma Street.
Other items approved by council included:
• An order of General Election for May 1 to elect a mayor and two council members;
• Two days of extended hours during the early voting period, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, April 26-27;
• A joint election agreement with Bullard ISD;
• Minutes of the previous meeting.
Council determined to hold their March meeting as regularly scheduled even though it set during the school district’s spring break.
Bullard city council meetings are regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
The meetings can be attended via Zoom and a link is provided on the city’s website. Use the government drop down tab and click on city council to find the link.
