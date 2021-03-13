Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick thanked numerous individuals for their acts of service in assisting others through the February winter storm. The names were posted to the city’s Facebook page with descriptions of their actions and the forms of assistance they provided.
“If anyone doubts the strength of humanity and selfless love for others, they simply need to come to Bullard for a few days and they will see it’s still very strong,” Mayor Pam Frederick stated. “I love our fabulous little community and am proud to serve as your mayor. Thank you.”
During staff reports, City Manager David Hortman noted the actions of Sgt. Steven Anderson before the storm took place.
A resident had contacted the city requesting aid in paying his water bill, also mentioning he needed help paying other bills after experiencing some recent personal hardships. After being brought to Hortman’s attention, he contacted the police chief to inquire if a wellness check could be done. Anderson performed the wellness check and spent time with the man setting up his bills on automatic payments so he wouldn’t need to worry about late payments. Anderson also gave his personal cell phone number to the man.
During the February storm, officers returned to check on the man.
“I wanted the council to know that because these are the sides of police officers that we have here that you don’t see,” Hortman said. “If we get something that shows how dedicated our officers are, I share that.”
In action items, council adopted two amendments to the Bullard code of Ordinances. The first established a road cut fee of $500 for concrete or curb and gutter to be cut and removed. The second amendment was in relation to an increase in bulk water rates. The rate was set at $15 per 1,000 gallons, or any fraction of 1,000 gallons.
Other items approved by council included:
• A change in zoning at 401 West Main Street from R-1A, single family residential, to AR, adaptive reuse;
• The financial audit, which received an unmodified, or clean, finding;
• The police department’s revised 2020 annual report on racial profiling; and
• Order of Cancellation for the May 1 General Election due to all incumbents running unopposed.
The mayor was also authorized to establish a committee to review the city’s multi-family zoning.
Due to the governor’s rescinding of the state-wide mask order, the Bullard city hall is not requiring visitors to wear masks but highly encourages their use.
The next regular meeting of the Bullard city council will be open to the public, although limited seating will be available to accommodate social distancing. The meeting will continue to be conducted virtually via Zoom for those unable to attend in person. Council meetings are conducted at Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips Street, on the second Tuesday of each month.
