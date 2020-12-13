The Bullard city council recognized two police department employees for their multiple years of service to the city during the regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8. The two long-term employees awarded plaques for their extended service were Police Captain Jeff Bragg, for his 15 years in Bullard, and Police Chief Gary Don Lewis, for 35 years of service.
The council adopted an ordinance allowing the Bullard Police Department to issue tickets in regard to illegal left turns from CR 3801 onto South Doctor M. Roper Parkway, also known as US 69, following the installation of directional islands on CR 3801 on both the east and west sides of US 69. Although Roper Parkway, or US 69, lies within city limits the county road does not. The council chose to add wording to the proposed ordinance to read, “it is illegal to disregard any directional sign or device within city limits or the city’s extra territorial jurisdiction.”
A request for the purchase of Axon body cameras for the police department was approved. This will be an upgrade of equipment.
Tony Johnson was chosen to replace Austin Bell on the Bullard Economic Development Commission.
The replacement was necessitated by Bell’s move out of the area. Johnson’s term on the commission will begin Jan. 1, 2021, and end in Dec. 2023.
The council also received the monthly staff reports and approved the minutes from the Nov. meeting.
Bullard city council meetings are regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are currently available to the public via Zoom. A link is provided on the city council page of the Bullard city website, bullardtexas.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.