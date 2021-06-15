Officer David Graham was presented the Life-Saving Award at the June 8 meeting of the Bullard city council.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, Officer Graham was dispatched to perform a welfare check on an unresponsive male in the Brookshire parking lot in Bullard. Upon arrival, Graham observed the subject’s skin had a bluish tint and he detected no pulse. Immediately, Graham began a sternum rub and chest compressions. After multiple attempts, the individual began breathing and a pulse was detected.
Shortly afterward, additional officers arrived on the scene, including Sgt. John Hill.
“Officer Graham was soaked from head to toe as this all occurred in a heavy cold rainfall with temperatures in the lower 50s,” Hill said. “He had positioned himself over the man in a kneeling fashion to block the rain from falling on the man still lying on the ground.”
The individual was transported from the scene by Christus EMS.
Graham was awarded the Life-Saving Award as a result of his quick actions, attention to duty and strong commitment to the community and law enforcement profession.
In other business, Paul Mascot was confirmed as Associate Municipal Judge.
A public hearing regarding the voluntary annexation of approximately 13.56 acres, requested by the property owner of what is known as Three Dove Estates Subdivision. Council adopted an ordinance annexing the property. A zoning change, from “AG” agricultural district, to “R-1A”, single family residential district was also approved as well as a final plat for Three Doves Estates, Phase Three.
A preliminary plat for a 61.562 acre tract east of and adjacent to Cherokee Lane at Rollingwood Drive, also known as the Cheorkee Ridge Subdivision, was approved on condition that the street width be increased to 55 feet in the final plat.
A final plat for Cherokee Ridge Subdivision, Phase One, a 17.596 acre portion of the development, was approved. This plat includes 62 lots of the 217 planned for the overall development.
A $2,500 Bullard Economic Development Corporation expenditure was authorized by council. The funds were reimbursement for participation in the extension of water and sewer service, fire hydrant and manhole, to property owned by Clint Stephenson for the new Summit Car Wash and Ice House.
Planning and publicizing Blast Over Bullard has begun. Blast over Bullard is the annual city-wide Independence Day celebration. It is set for Saturday, July 3, at Bullard High School.
For more information on Blast over Bullard, visit the city’s website, bullardtexas.net, and choose the community events link under the community tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.